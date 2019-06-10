G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Position Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,553,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 650,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,887,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 579,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 419,324 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 990,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,585,000 after purchasing an additional 316,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $50.83.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.03 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $46.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 71,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $2,966,088.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 434,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,977,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $87,399.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,692 shares of company stock worth $3,086,681. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

