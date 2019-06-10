Gagnon Securities LLC Has $12.79 Million Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 2.8% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total transaction of $491,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,396.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.91, for a total value of $219,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,800. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $499.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $335.29 and a 52-week high of $500.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by ($3.72). Equinix had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nomura boosted their target price on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.00.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
