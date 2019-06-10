GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 3,321 Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,847 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 26,295.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,950,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,192,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,591,815,000 after purchasing an additional 374,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,297,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,639 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,857,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $277.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $323.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $266.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $2,761,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total value of $5,825,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,824 shares of company stock worth $26,390,919. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

