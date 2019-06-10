GAM Holding AG Purchases New Holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David R. Vetter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $220,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 2,100 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total value of $226,842.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,448 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECD. Citigroup cut their target price on Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tech Data from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

Shares of TECD traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,317. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $111.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 0.98%. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

