GambleCoin (GMCN) Price Tops $0.0028

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded 55.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, GambleCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GambleCoin has a total market cap of $24,518.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GambleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GambleCoin

GMCN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 9,916,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,815,231 coins. GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GambleCoin is gamblecoin.fun.

GambleCoin Coin Trading

GambleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GambleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GambleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

