Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

ROCK opened at $37.61 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 99,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

