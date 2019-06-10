Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $16,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 78,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 817.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In related news, insider Michael C. Colby sold 8,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $224,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Serena Jones sold 23,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $739,733.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,502 shares of company stock valued at $16,138,333. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 price objective on Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of GSHD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,026. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $578.36 million, a PE ratio of 195.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of -0.09.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/goosehead-insurance-inc-nasdaqgshd-shares-sold-by-jennison-associates-llc.html.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.