Graham Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Graham has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. Graham has a dividend payout ratio of 153.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Graham to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $203.25 million, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.87. Graham has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 million for the quarter. Graham had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Research analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.59 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Graham stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Graham worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

