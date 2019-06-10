Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 130,493 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,493 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up about 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $18,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $76.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

In other news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $621,465.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ross Anker sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $118,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,691 shares of company stock worth $6,297,126 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.33. 2,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.10. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.91 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

