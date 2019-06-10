Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.84 Million Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,729.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 950 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.33 per share, with a total value of $100,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 400 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $44,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,330. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $118.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.65.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.12 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.61 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

