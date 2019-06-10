Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Equities researchers at Compass Point started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GTBIF traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.00. 205,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,297. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

