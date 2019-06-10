Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.85 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $108.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,889,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $635,199.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,087.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,840 shares of company stock worth $33,904,086. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/guyasuta-investment-advisors-inc-has-8-85-million-position-in-procter-gamble-co-nysepg.html.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.