Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Position Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,118,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000.

HWC stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $53.35.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

