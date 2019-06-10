Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 671 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in CME Group by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in CME Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.91, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,650.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,397,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,873 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,163. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.78. The stock had a trading volume of 264,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,122. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $202.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.87.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

