Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Holdings Trimmed by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 233,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, CFO Barry Hytinen bought 10,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $175,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 176,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Holdings Trimmed by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/hanesbrands-inc-nysehbi-holdings-trimmed-by-pictet-asset-management-ltd.html.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.