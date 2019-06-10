Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) & Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Head to Head Review

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Audentes Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -37.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Audentes Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $4.75 million 56.95 -$625.09 million ($25.65) -0.43 Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -$128.82 million ($3.40) -11.66

Audentes Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. Audentes Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics and Audentes Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics 2 2 11 0 2.60

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 113.96%. Audentes Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $39.99, suggesting a potential upside of 0.92%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It is also developing vectorized antisense treatments for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1. The company has a collaborative development agreement with Genethon to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products for the treatment of XLMTM; and a license and collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to research, develop, sell, and import licensed products for the treatment of crigler-najjar. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

