HD Supply (HDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) will release its Q1 2020 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 11th. Analysts expect HD Supply to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.52%. HD Supply’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HD Supply to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of HDS opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 44,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,906,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HDS shares. BidaskClub cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HD Supply from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “HD Supply (HDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/hd-supply-hds-set-to-announce-earnings-on-tuesday-2.html.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.