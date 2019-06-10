Head to Head Analysis: Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) versus Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Texas Roadhouse and Nathan’s Famous, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 2 7 9 0 2.39 Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus price target of $63.61, indicating a potential upside of 14.66%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than Nathan’s Famous.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Texas Roadhouse pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Nathan’s Famous pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Nathan’s Famous’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $2.46 billion 1.62 $158.23 million $2.20 25.22 Nathan’s Famous $104.20 million 2.57 $2.63 million N/A N/A

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than Nathan’s Famous.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 6.11% 16.17% 10.20% Nathan’s Famous 19.44% -15.45% 14.59%

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Nathan’s Famous on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 25, 2018, its restaurant system consisted of 5 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 276 franchised units located in 20 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

