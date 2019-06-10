Head to Head Survey: RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) & TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) and TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RealNetworks and TSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealNetworks -20.46% -45.29% -24.27% TSR -0.93% -7.42% -4.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealNetworks and TSR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealNetworks $69.51 million 1.02 -$24.99 million N/A N/A TSR $64.99 million 0.15 $480,000.00 N/A N/A

TSR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealNetworks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of RealNetworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of TSR shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of RealNetworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of TSR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

RealNetworks has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RealNetworks and TSR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealNetworks 0 0 0 0 N/A TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TSR beats RealNetworks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc. provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its technology to electronic equipment, microchip, and integrated circuit manufacturers. The company's Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include RealTimes, a photo and video sharing platform, offers to wireless carriers for integration in their hosted cloud solutions; Kontxt, a text message management, anti-spam, and classification product; ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages instead of the traditional electronic ringing; intercarrier messaging services; and business intelligence, and subscriber management and billing for the carriers. Its Games segment develops, publishes, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. It offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, and subscription play. The company also develops and markets software products and services that enable the creation, distribution, and consumption of digital media, including audio and video. The company provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as application storefronts, search engines, online portals, and content publishers. RealNetworks, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

