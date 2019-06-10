Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $30,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 71.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,297.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 13,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $419,574.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HR opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $32.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $112.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.57 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on Healthcare Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

