Heico (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.38

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.38 and last traded at $129.29, with a volume of 1579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Heico to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Heico from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Get Heico alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Heico had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $515.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heico news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $9,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,047,275.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $686,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,080 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Heico by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Heico in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Heico by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Heico by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Heico by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Heico (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.38” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/heico-nysehei-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-129-38.html.

Heico Company Profile (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.