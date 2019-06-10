Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $60.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $70.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.74.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.64 and a beta of 1.56. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $720.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3,372.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,322,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $45,764,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $34,483,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $23,586,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $17,491,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.