Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) Insider John T. Sutcliffe Sells 30,000 Shares

Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) insider John T. Sutcliffe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28), for a total value of £75,300 ($98,392.79).

Henry Boot stock opened at GBX 252.07 ($3.29) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.32 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. Henry Boot plc has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($3.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 309 ($4.04). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Numis Securities upgraded Henry Boot to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

