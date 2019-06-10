Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hercules Capital reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 60.65% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.75 to $13.25 in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 630,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.91. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $14.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.56%.

Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

