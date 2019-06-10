Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 86,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,485,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 153,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

Shares of HON opened at $172.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $174.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/honeywell-international-inc-nysehon-shares-bought-by-signature-estate-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.