HTC Purenergy (CVE:HTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.37

HTC Purenergy Inc (CVE:HTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 186475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09.

About HTC Purenergy (CVE:HTC)

HTC Purenergy Inc develops, aggregates, and commercializes proprietary technologies relating to CO2 capture and CO2 solvent recovery in Canada. The company operates through two segments, HTC CO2 Systems and Maxx. It offers energy products and services for oil field drilling, completion, and production; operates custom fabrication, CNC, and conventional machine shops, as well as overhead, mobile crane, fertilizer/material handling, and paint shops; and manufactures, sells, and distributes products relating to oil and gas equipment supply and services.

