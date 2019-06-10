IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) Position Boosted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,453,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,255 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $79,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in IHS Markit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 71,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IHS Markit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in IHS Markit by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.96%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $2,249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,987.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

