Incent (INCNT) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Incent has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and $23,173.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, Liqui and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00398490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.18 or 0.02377664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00154936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000866 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,573 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Livecoin, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

