Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 397 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 333.9% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 40,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 31,383 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 198,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 131,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 673,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,629 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $261.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.24 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. Bank of America’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/independence-bank-of-kentucky-sells-397-shares-of-bank-of-america-corp-nysebac.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.