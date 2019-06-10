Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives $3.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 127,670 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 378,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 47,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,934. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.94. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.92.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.