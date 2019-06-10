Innova (INN) 1-Day Volume Hits $195.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 36.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Innova has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. Innova has a market cap of $82,012.00 and $195.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000503 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info.

Innova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

