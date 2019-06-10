Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on INO. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.96. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 295.24% and a negative return on equity of 97.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laurent Humeau acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 136,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $478,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,511,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,866,321 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

