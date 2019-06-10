Insider Buying: Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer Buys 43,358 Shares of Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer David Sidney Moore bought 43,358 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$15,175.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at C$15,175.30.

CVE STC traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,583. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$1.84. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on STC shares. Pi Financial raised their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$2.25 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$2.25 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

