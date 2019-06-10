Insider Selling: FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $227,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kalevi Kurkijarvi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 4,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $192,360.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 4,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $212,120.00.

FibroGen stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. FibroGen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 44.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 150.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 672.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

