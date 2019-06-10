Insider Selling: Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) Insider Sells 976,002 Shares of Stock

Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) insider William (Bill) Beament sold 976,002 shares of Northern Star Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.90 ($7.02), for a total value of A$9,662,419.80 ($6,852,780.00).

On Tuesday, March 19th, William (Bill) Beament sold 2,460,000 shares of Northern Star Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.01 ($6.39), for a total value of A$22,157,220.00 ($15,714,340.43).

Northern Star Resources stock opened at A$9.96 ($7.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82. Northern Star Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$6.23 ($4.42) and a fifty-two week high of A$10.28 ($7.29).

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

