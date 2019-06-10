Insider Selling: Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $101.87 on Monday. Roku Inc has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $104.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,273.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.12 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/insider-selling-roku-inc-nasdaqroku-director-sells-6000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.