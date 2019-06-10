Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Receives $133.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Insperity to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

NSP stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Insperity has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

In related news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $4,812,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur A. Arizpe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $62,035,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $73,521,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,662,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,944,000 after purchasing an additional 594,431 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,158,000 after purchasing an additional 238,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Insperity by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,061,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,025,000 after purchasing an additional 220,365 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

