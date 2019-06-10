Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,438,000 after acquiring an additional 110,357 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 548,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,590,000 after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 99,677 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In other news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $791,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,517.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $4,354,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,042,349 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBP opened at $54.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $65.85.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $342.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.87 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/installed-building-products-inc-nyseibp-shares-sold-by-bank-of-montreal-can.html.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.