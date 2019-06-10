Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IFP. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.80.

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $815.76 million and a PE ratio of 13.26. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$11.23 and a 1-year high of C$27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.05.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

