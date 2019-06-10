Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of ITCI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.13. 15,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,738. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $631.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.27. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 100,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,331.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,698,000 after purchasing an additional 58,561 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 100.0% in the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 88,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

