Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.65 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $14.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

