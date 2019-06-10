iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Cut by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,888 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 89.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of IAU opened at $12.83 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

