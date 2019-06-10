iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 1,056.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,504 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 117,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $115.42 on Monday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $115.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.256 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/ishares-government-credit-bond-etf-nysearcagbf-shares-bought-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc.html.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.