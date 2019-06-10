istar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar (NYSE:STAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get istar alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of istar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities downgraded shares of istar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of istar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of STAR opened at $11.73 on Friday. istar has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $758.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.63.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). istar had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that istar will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from istar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. istar’s payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $326,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,424,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,335,955.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 119,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,668 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of istar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of istar by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of istar during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of istar during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of istar by 4,452.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on istar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.