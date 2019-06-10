Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9,075.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,617,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,400 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12,790.2% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,964,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $85,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,281,000 after purchasing an additional 398,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,499,000 after purchasing an additional 361,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.40.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Russell L. Bernthal sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $125,179.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,552.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $134,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,491.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,541. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $163.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $380.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.57%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

