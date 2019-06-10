Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,834,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.17.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,521. National Health Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 14.99 and a current ratio of 14.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $76.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.87% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

