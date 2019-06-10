James J. Filler Buys 1,100 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 693,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,825,212.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $85.98. 5,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,574. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 10,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $130,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

