Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target to GBX 770

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price target dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 770 ($10.06) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MTRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 657.50 ($8.59).

Shares of MTRO stock opened at GBX 641.50 ($8.38) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 27.30. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 475 ($6.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,512 ($45.89).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

