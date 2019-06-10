Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Stake Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 54.7% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JELD opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.54. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JELD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 target price on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

