Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 155.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,425 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $451,630.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,199,063.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 3,907 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $153,662.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,277.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,865 shares of company stock worth $7,308,261. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $39.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

